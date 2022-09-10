Tales Of The Jedi Trailer Promises Stories Of Star Wars Favorites

The new "Tales of the Jedi" trailer showcases a wide variety of "Star Wars" favorites including Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and even Jedi Master Yaddle. The lightsaber-filled extravaganza promises to excite fans with new stories chronicling the rise of Ahsoka Tano and the fall of Count Dooku. The teaser trailer opens by contrasting the dueling destinies and their respect, or disrespect, for the value of life. This will lead to their ethical exploration of which side of the force to utilize.

"Tales of the Jedi," created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray (of "The Clone Wars" and "The Bad Batch), is an authentic expansion of the "Star Wars" universe building both the mythos and confirmed canon. This new look teases six original shorts divided up into three respective episodes each centering on Ahsoka and Count Dooku. The series also depicts the growing threat of the Inquisitors and their devoted hunt to exterminate the Jedi.

Based on this trailer, we can expect rigorous training sessions for Ahsoka with her Jedi Master Anakin before his drastic turn to the dark side and execution of Order 66. This will likely parallel Count Dooku as he struggles against his true nature while simultaneously training a young Qui-Gon Jinn. You can begin streaming "Tales of the Jedi" on October 26th, 2022 exclusively on Disney+.