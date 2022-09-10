Tales Of The Jedi Trailer Promises Stories Of Star Wars Favorites
The Lucasfilm portion of Disney's highly anticipated D23 Expo 2022 celebration unveiled an abundance of exciting "Star Wars" content from a galaxy far, far away. We were treated to the final trailer for "Andor," a definitive release date for "The Bad Batch," and our first look at the long-awaited return of Grogu and the titular Mandalorian in the Season 3 teaser. D23 also gifted a first look at the new animated adventures coming our way courtesy of "Tales of the Jedi," featuring the return of multiple beloved "Star Wars" characters.
The animated series follows the early years of young Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein, reprising her role from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"), Count Dooku before he was corrupted by the dark side, and his padawan apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced both by Liam Neeson, returning again to "Star Wars" after surprising fans in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and his son, Micheál Richardson, via Gizmodo). The teaser trailer even includes several fan-favorite characters in illuminating prequel episodes that expand their legendary stories.
Expect new and familiar faces in Tales of the Jedi
The new "Tales of the Jedi" trailer showcases a wide variety of "Star Wars" favorites including Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and even Jedi Master Yaddle. The lightsaber-filled extravaganza promises to excite fans with new stories chronicling the rise of Ahsoka Tano and the fall of Count Dooku. The teaser trailer opens by contrasting the dueling destinies and their respect, or disrespect, for the value of life. This will lead to their ethical exploration of which side of the force to utilize.
"Tales of the Jedi," created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray (of "The Clone Wars" and "The Bad Batch), is an authentic expansion of the "Star Wars" universe building both the mythos and confirmed canon. This new look teases six original shorts divided up into three respective episodes each centering on Ahsoka and Count Dooku. The series also depicts the growing threat of the Inquisitors and their devoted hunt to exterminate the Jedi.
Based on this trailer, we can expect rigorous training sessions for Ahsoka with her Jedi Master Anakin before his drastic turn to the dark side and execution of Order 66. This will likely parallel Count Dooku as he struggles against his true nature while simultaneously training a young Qui-Gon Jinn. You can begin streaming "Tales of the Jedi" on October 26th, 2022 exclusively on Disney+.