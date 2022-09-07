Bob Iger Has A Dire Prediction For Select Players In The Streaming Wars

When it comes to streaming our favorite films or television shows, the options seem so limitless. In fact, given the sheer variety of streaming options available, the task of choosing what to watch can seem a little overwhelming. From standard heavy-hitters like Netflix and Amazon Prime to more specific fare like the horror-themed Shudder or anime-centric Crunchyroll, there's a digital sea of content for everyone to surf. One thing is for sure — the competition during this era of the streaming wars is fierce. Disney+ has a staggering collection of Marvel and "Star Wars" films and shows guaranteed to keep the company a strong contender in the space.

Meanwhile, Amazon has shown that it's willing to spend big on series such as "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" and "Citadel" to win as many viewers as possible. However, this is also an unpredictable time for the streaming industry. For instance, the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ has resulted in many questionable decisions that have many people scratching their heads. It's difficult to guess which streaming service will stand years from now. However, ex-Disney CEO Bog Iger has an idea of who will be the select players still going.