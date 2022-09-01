The Staggering Amount Of Money Amazon Prime Is Reportedly Spending On The Russo Bros.' Citadel

When Amazon first announced "Citadel," it was hard to contain excitement for what the ambitious project was aiming to do. "Citadel" is a science fiction spy series that's also meant to serve as the vehicle for several other spin-offs from around the world. Ideally, these satellite spin-offs could mesh with the main series in a way we haven't yet witnessed on television. Creatively, "Citadel" is right up the familiar crossover-event alley of its co-creators, Anthony and Joe Russo, who arguably helped popularize the concept to mainstream audiences thanks to their success with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also, hot off the espionage thrills of "The Gray Man" and "The Falcon and the Winter Solider," if nothing else, "Citadel" could scratch that super-secret spy itch films like "Mission Impossible" often give. However, besides targeting lofty entertainment goals, "Citadel" is also on track to become very costly for Amazon Prime. Sometimes, grand concepts for TV shows aren't cheap. We already know the company has shelled out massive bucks for its "Lord Of The Rings" series. And the staggering amount of money they're spending on "Citadel" continues Amazon's big spending trend for its promising projects.