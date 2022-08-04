The Astonishing Amount Of Money Warner Bros. Discovery Lost In Its First Post-Merger Quarter

By now, anyone paying even the slightest bit of attention to entertainment news can tell there are big changes afoot at Warner Bros. Discovery. This should perhaps be expected given the recent merger between the two companies, but the events of the past few days seem to signal how far-reaching these changes are.

"Batgirl" and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" were scrapped, and scripted titles being removed from the streaming service further fanned the flames of speculation that HBO Max would potentially be gutted as it merges with Discovery+. CEO David Zaslav's desire to rein in spending is by now no secret. Back in February 2022, as reported by Deadline, he even said of the then-upcoming merger, "Our goal is to compete with the leading streaming services, not to win the spending war."

Of course, mergers do tend to shake things up in entertainment. But this is especially so when the company is losing money. And to that point, a new report indicates that in its first quarter as a newly merged company, Warner Bros. Discovery lost a huge amount of money.