The Real Reason HBO Max Is The Only Streamer Slashing Prices

According to reports, at least 36 titles are going to be removed from HBO Max — including the original shows "Generation," "Infinity Train," "12 Dates of Christmas" and the "Sesame Street" spin-off series "The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo" (per Variety). Other programs that will be getting the boot are "Camping," "Vinyl," "Mrs. Fletcher" and "Run."

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," said an HBO Max spokesperson in a statement, echoing the same hollow business speak that the streaming app's executives have been uttering all month.

For many streamers, the removal of content from apps is nothing novel, but to do it on the level that Warner Bros. Discovery is proposing, and to then try and persuade customers to sign up for a yearly plan at a steep discount, doesn't quite square.

Vulture editor Eric Vilas-Boas tweeted in response to the news: "hbo max, last night: we're cutting nearly 40 titles from the service! hbo max, today: have a discount!"

So far, there's been no word from Warner Bros. Discovery or HBO Max whether the removals will continue throughout the year or if there's an end possibly in sight. As reported by IGN, the titles appear to be getting erased due to all the residual payments going out. Nearly 20% of HBO's workforce has also been laid off in an attempt to save money as well, per an August 15 report from The Hollywood Reporter.