Ryan Powers On That Awkward She-Hulk Date, Working With Tatiana Maslany, And His Musical Work - Exclusive Interview

You have a great scene in "She-Hulk" where you play a typical online jerk on a terrible date. Did you and Tatiana Maslany get to play around at all in this scene and channel any of your own terrible date experiences? Or did you typically stick to the script?

It's funny you ask this because it was a little bit of both. Melissa Hunter, I believe, wrote this episode, [and she] makes Alan, my character, the perfect ignorant jerk. But at the beginning and the end of the scene, our director Kat Coiro let us play around with some improv lines. The only sad thing about it was [that] all the improv consisted of insults aimed at Tatiana, because that was the scene, in front of a bar full of people. Every time I heard "Cut," I was profusely apologizing to Tatiana and saying, "None of that was real. That was Alan talking. That was not me. You are an amazing date."

Did any of that [improv] make it into the final cut?

It did, actually. They let us play. [At] the beginning of the scene, they kept in some nonsense talk that we made up. At the end of the scene, I think they kept in me ranking her a 6 out of 10 or something. That was one of many, many takes of insults. As I said, every time they yelled "Cut," I would be like, "No, you are a 13 out of 10."

Was she like, "I know you're not being a d**k to me," or was she appreciative of the clarification?

She was a dream all day, but it was funny because, at the premiere, [after we saw the episode], she was like, "Yeah, you did keep saying those mean things." I was like, "No, I didn't mean it!"

What were some of the highlights of working with Tatiana?

I was already a huge fan of Tatiana, but the week I worked with her, I was literally in my hotel rewatching old "Orphan Black" episodes because I was so excited to work opposite her. She's incredible. We met in the hair and makeup trailer, and before we worked together, right off the bat, she was so kind and funny and friendly. I knew we would have fun together. We would crack up in between takes about how absurd this terrible date was. She made it a really fun day.