She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro Dishes On Mark Ruffalo, Tatiana Maslany, And That Twerking Scene - Exclusive Interview

Outside of "WandaVision," most Marvel Cinematic Universe shows have leaned into drama territory rather than comedy — until "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." It was only natural that a comedy tycoon would helm directing for a significant number of episodes: namely, one through four, eight, and nine. Before landing her gig on "She-Hulk," Kat Coiro directed an episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Shameless," "Modern Family," and "Girls 5eva." She has also directed five episodes of "The Mick" and four episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — both starring Kaitlin Olson.

Coiro doesn't only direct TV shows, either. She helmed the Peacock film "Marry Me," starring Jennifer Lopez as Kat and Owen Wilson as Charlie — and Coiro even worked with "She-Hulk" actor Jameela Jamil (who plays Titania) during filming.

Coiro spoke to Looper for an exclusive interview where she dished on the biggest stars of "She-Hulk," the show's many cameos, and that hilarious twerking scene with Megan Thee Stallion.