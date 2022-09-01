She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro Dishes On Mark Ruffalo, Tatiana Maslany, And That Twerking Scene - Exclusive Interview

Actors like Tim Roth and Charlie Cox are reprising their roles after quite a bit of time has passed. Cox had a mini cameo in "Spider-Man," but did it take any coaxing to get them back into character, or did they pick it up like no time had passed?

They're both such strong actors, and they came in with such strong points of view because they'd been playing these roles for significantly longer than we were operating in [the] "She-Hulk" world. But very quickly, they adapted to this new tone that was more comedic than what they'd been used to. I remember the only question all of the existing MCU characters asked me was, "Can I go this far? Am I going too far?" I'd always say, "Go as far as you want. This really is a half-hour comedy."

Tatiana has a hilarious twerking scene with Megan Thee Stallion. How did Megan come on board to the show? Are there any fun stories from her time on set?

The character was scripted as a celebrity who we never in a billion years would believe would date Dennis Bukowski. It was actually Jameela [Jamil] who said, "What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion?" We all went crazy, but the person who went the craziest was Tatiana, because she's a genuine fan. Initially, She-Hulk and Megan weren't meant to interact, but because of [Tatiana's] love for Megan, the writers added the twerking scene at the very last minute. That's when we learned that Tatiana is a genuinely amazing twerker.

