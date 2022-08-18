She-Hulk Head Writer Jessica Gao Talks Cameos, The Show's Biggest Stars, And Feminism - Exclusive Interview

There are a ton of incredible cameos in the show. Is there anyone that you tried to get but weren't able to? How did you balance infusing fan-favorite characters while still keeping the show fresh and feeling like its own thing?

There were a lot of characters that we wanted to use that we couldn't, both from the movies and from the comics. In particular, from the comics — usually, if we couldn't use them, it was one of two reasons: Either there was a rights issue with the character or there [were] already other plans in the MCU for them. [It was] the same with pulling characters from the MCU. Sometimes it's a rights issue, like all the characters involved with "Spider-Man." Other times, it might be availability, it might be [an] actor's interest, or maybe we couldn't afford it.

The format of the show itself, because it is a half-hour legal comedy, lends itself to organically bringing in cameos where you didn't feel like, "Is this a show with this person anymore?" Each episode — not every episode, but [in] most episodes — there is a lawsuit or some sort of trial or legal situation. There is a beginning, middle, and end in these episodes so that you felt like, "Okay. This person was brought in because of this so that we can see this story unfold. But then that story has been wrapped up, and now I understand they're not part of every episode of the show." They've come in, and we've told the story. Of course, She-Hulk is always involved.