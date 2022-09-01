She-Hulk Head Writer Jessica Gao Reveals The Cameos They Couldn't Get On The Show - Exclusive

Making "She-Hulk" its own thing without the cameos overpowering the show's essence was important for Jessica Gao — and she and the team accomplished this flawlessly.

"The format of the show itself, because it is a half-hour legal comedy, lends itself to organically bringing in cameos where you didn't feel like, 'Is this a show with this person anymore?' Each episode — not every episode, but [in] most episodes — there is a lawsuit or some sort of trial or legal situation," Gao explained. "There is a beginning, middle, and end in these episodes so that you felt like, 'Okay. This person was brought in because of this so that we can see this story unfold. But then that story has been wrapped up, and now I understand they're not part of every episode of the show.'"

The great thing about all of the "She-Hulk" cameos is that they all feel organic and tied to the show in a necessary way. It never feels like pandering or having a cameo just for a cameo's sake — which is a testament to Gao and the creative team. Gao added, "They've come in, and we've told the story. Of course, She-Hulk is always involved."

New episodes of "She-Hulk" stream Thursdays on Disney+.