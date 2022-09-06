How Chris Pratt And LaMonica Garrett Bonded On The Set Of The Terminal List - Exclusive

As Commander Bill Cox on "The Terminal List," LaMonica Garrett goes head-to-head with Chris Pratt's James Reese for having a hand in the death of Reese's family and his SEAL team. During their final clash, the two intensely tussle before Reese drugs Cox and dumps him in the ocean, where he eventually drowns.

In real life, though, things were much more amicable between the two actors.

"Chris is great," says Garrett. "He was a wrestler in high school, and we both love UFC fights. Me and him were behind the scenes talking [about] fighting. Then, we had a scene later on in the season where [we] got to fight — 'roll around,' as they would say in jiu jitsu. After filming, leading up to the release of [the show], we got to go to an actual UFC fight and sit ringside, which was fun."

As for what it was like working with Pratt, Garrett says, "Chris is a great dude to work with. He brings great energy and great enthusiasm from day one to the last day of filming, and it's always great to work with people like that."

