LaMonica Garrett Discusses His Time On 1883, What To Expect From Season 2, And More - Exclusive Interview

We're excited about "1883" coming out on Blu-ray and DVD, and I hear it has over two hours of bonus content. What's your favorite extra that's on there?

I'm not sure what they're going to put on there, but there was a good amount of footage that we shot that, when they edited it, took on a life of its own. Some stuff might make it too long, but there's some good stuff that was left out that I hope they put on it. I'm not sure exactly what's going to be on there, but if it's all the stuff that we shot that didn't make the final cut, fans are going to be in for a big treat.

Looking back, what was your favorite part of the whole "1883" experience?

The family that was built from within the show, all the actors. From the time we got to cowboy camp, we all had this close bond. We were there together. It was us against the world. We were moving around every couple of weeks from different ranch to different ranch. None of us went back home to our families. ["1883"] was our family for five or six months — and when you spend that much time with people, you become extremely close.

Even after it was over, we've all been in touch a bunch. We go to Tim [McGraw]'s concerts. Me and a couple of castmates went to the Bill Pickett Rodeo. We were riding in that a few weeks ago. I hit Sam [Elliott] up the other day, wished him happy birthday. Me and my son went to Sam's house and hung out and played around. It's a family now. From here on out, it's going to have that same energy.

You feel like you've made lifelong friends?

Yeah. There are certain shows that you'll work on for a little bit and people go their separate ways, and when you see them or hear from them it's like, "Hey, how you been?" But then there are other shows, like "1883," where you're actively reaching out to people like, "Hey, I'm good."