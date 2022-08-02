Chris Pratt Gets Emotional On The Guardians Of The Galaxy Eight-Year Anniversary

Eight years. That's how long it's been since Chris Pratt's Star-Lord aka Peter Quill sang and danced his way into our lives as one of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the seminal MCU film of the same name. And for the 43-year-old actor, it's been an emotional ride.

"It's a little bit sad," explained Pratt during an interview with Access Hollywood at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. "All good things must come to an end, but that's kind of the nature of life — and the nature, certainly, of this business [...] It's a little like summer camp is over. You make these friendships and they last forever and then the apparatus by which you were forced to be in the same room together for six months in a row dissolves. And you're like, 'Wait a minute. This text thread! We're gonna keep the text thread going. And then periodically there's fewer and fewer texts. You're like, 'Noooo!' But you know, we'll always have that summer."

While at Comic-Con, it was officially confirmed that the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" would be James Gunn and the cast's very last outing as the Guardians we've come to know and love, particularly due to the number of characters likely to die. The movie is currently slated for a May 2023 release, and knowing that the end is near, Pratt and other franchise stars have been offering up kind words of remembrance about their time in the space-trotting film trilogy, which was officially launched on August 1, 2014.

In honor of this, Pratt chose to get extra emotional in an Instagram post that came exactly eight years later.