Charlie Cox Opens Up About Daredevil's Future After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Actor Charlie Cox portrayed Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night, for the three seasons of Netflix's "Daredevil," which ran from 2015 to 2018. Throughout its run, the series received a positive response from critics and fans alike — on Rotten Tomatoes, it holds an average 92% Tomatometer score with an average 89% audience score. Much to fans' dismay, Netflix canceled "Daredevil" in 2018 and, despite an enthusiastic fan campaign on Change.org to save the show, the series did not return for a fourth season.

With the disappointing cancellation a few years behind us, fans were surprised and delighted when, last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that whenever we saw Matt Murdock again, he would be played by Cox (via CinemaBlend). Cox's reprisal of the role came not long after with his cameo appearance in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) finds himself in need of some legal counsel following the reveal of his identity as Spider-Man.

Cox recently gave his first in-depth interview following the release of "No Way Home," and in it, he shares plenty of exciting behind the scenes details of his return to the Daredevil character and even opens up about his future as Matt Murdock.