Tatiana Maslany Has Big Plans For She-Hulk's MCU Future

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is the next big thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the character may not be quite as literally big as fans were hoping (via Distractify), there's no denying that the upcoming Disney+ series seems destined to make quite a splash when it premieres.

Tatiana Maslany, who stars as the jolly green giantess, is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut near the end of Phase 4, with only one project standing between her and the true endcap, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." With no official follow-up yet slated for her character, fans are left to wonder what the future of Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) is going to be once the first season of the series concludes on October 13. Fans aren't alone in this line of questioning, either.

Of course, interviewers are always keen to unveil any piece of gossip on the blank spaces in Marvel's Phase 6 schedule. Sometimes, those interviewers choose to cut out the middleman by asking the performers if certain potential properties would intrigue them. In this way, Maslany was asked to comment on a potential A-Force feature. Here's what she had to say.