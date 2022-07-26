She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Explains Titania's Hilarious Super Power

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Disney+ premiered a new trailer for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." This latest look at one of the next big Marvel Cinematic Universe entries showcases how characters both new and old will fit into the series' world, which is presented in a markedly different manner than most MCU projects of years past. Whereas a typical MCU movie or TV series is largely action-oriented, based on this new trailer, "She-Hulk" appears to be a superpowered spin on a workplace comedy.

Back in 2021, Jameela Jamil joined the cast of "She-Hulk" as its villain Titania. Jamil is perhaps best known for her part in the ensemble cast of NBC comedy "The Good Place" as aloof socialite Tahani Al-Jamil. Meanwhile, Titania is a classic "She-Hulk" villain, who acquires the power of super strength in order to retaliate against those who wronged her in her ordinary human life. That said, in comic book canon, Doctor Doom helps her attain these powers, so barring the introduction of one of Marvel's most iconic villains in "She-Hulk," the character's TV origin story will likely differ somewhat from her source material.

During Comic-Con 2022, in addition to appearing in the latest "She-Hulk" trailer, Jamil shared some new insight into her take on Titania, revealing an unexpected superpower-of-sorts unique to this incarnation of the character.