LaMonica Garrett On Why The 1883 Spin-Off Is Going To Be 'Huge' - Exclusive

Created by "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan, "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" will presumably follow the real-life history of the titular Wild West lawman who captured over 3,000 people and was the inspiration behind the iconic Lone Ranger.

For LaMonica Garrett, the prospect of seeing Reeves' tale turned into a high-profile series starring Oyelowo is "exciting."

"Bass Reeves [is] a big one," said Garrett. "Throughout history, he's one of the most well-known Black cowboys of that Western frontier. He is one of the biggest names in U.S. Marshals history to me — Black, white, whatever. It's a story that people have been trying to tell for so long, and finally we're going to see it. I can't wait. It's going to be huge."

As for why it's an important story to be told, Garrett explained, "It's important for people to know who Bass Reeves was. There are a lot of Black cowboys throughout history that we have no idea about. Bass is probably the top of the mountain, but there are so many others that had a huge role in how the West was built. Bass, his story — he's the real Lone Ranger. There have been stories made about him with his name and likeness taken out, but he's a legend. When you start reading more about Bass Reeves, it's like he's a superhero back in the 1800s that we've never heard about. People are going to be fascinated to see his real-life story."

