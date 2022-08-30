Are LaMonica Garrett And The Cast Of 1883 Friends In Real Life? - Exclusive

As Thomas on "1883," LaMonica Garrett played the even-keeled right-hand man to Sam Elliott's tough-love wagon train leader Shea Brennan. A former slave and Civil War veteran, Thomas was part of the glue that held the group together as they faced internal turmoil, extreme environments, and bloodthirsty bandits.

Like the characters they portrayed, the "1883" cast was also put through the wringer, spending significant time at a "cowboy camp" where they were taught to ride, wrangle, and shoot, among other skills that were necessary in the 19th century. That shared experience bonded the actors for life, Garrett explained.

"[There was a] family that was built from within the show," he said. "From the time we got to cowboy camp, we all had this close bond. We were there together. It was us against the world. We were moving around every couple of weeks from different ranch to different ranch. None of us went back home to our families. ['1883'] was our family for five or six months — and when you spend that much time with people, you become extremely close."

In fact, despite busy schedules, Garrett has found time to hang out with several former castmates since production ended.

"We've all been in touch a bunch," he said. "We go to Tim [McGraw]'s concerts. Me and a couple of castmates went to the Bill Pickett Rodeo. We were riding in that a few weeks ago. I hit Sam [Elliott] up the other day, wished him happy birthday. Me and my son went to Sam's house and hung out and played around. It's a family now. From here on out, it's going to have that same energy."

"1883" is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, featuring over two hours of bonus content including never-before-seen featurettes.