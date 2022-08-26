Star Trek 4 Just Lost Its Director

One big door just opened for director Matt Shakman, so another one, unfortunately for Paramount Pictures, had to close. The studio announced Friday that Shakman was vacating the slot to direct the long-anticipated fourth film in the "Star Trek" movie franchise starring Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk.

Director J.J. Abrams, of course, rebooted "Star Trek" for the big screen in 2009 with a younger cast playing the crew of the Starship Enterprise in their earlier years. The film also employed the talents of Zachary Quinto as Mr. Spock, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, Simon Pegg as Scotty, Karl Urban as Dr. "Bones" McCoy, John Cho as Sulu, and Anton Yelchin as Chekov. The ensemble and Abrams returned four years later for "Star Trek Into Darkness" — in which Benedict Cumberbatch boarded the film as the villainous Khan — and the third film in the series, director Justin Lin's "Star Trek Beyond" was released in 2016. Sadly, Yelchin died in a tragic accident after the film completed shooting and was memorialized in the credits.

After "Star Trek Beyond," the Starship Enterprise stalled, as high-profile directors including Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino and "Fargo" TV series creator Noah Hawley couldn't get "Star Trek 4" off the ground. Paramount finally seemed to gain some momentum, though, when Shakman became available in mid-2021 to direct the fourth "Star Trek" film (via The Hollywood Reporter) following his directorial success of "WandaVision" earlier that year.

However, a familiar voice came calling for Shakman recently, and the filmmaker couldn't say no to the offer, leaving "Star Trek" without a commander at the helm of the project once again.