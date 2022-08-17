HBO Max Is Set To Remove Dozens Of Titles, Mostly Unscripted And Animated Properties
Following the details from the Warner Bros. Discovery investor meeting a few weeks ago, we knew HBO Max was in for some massive changes. Still, few could have predicted some of the company's moves concerning its streaming service HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently in the middle of combining HBO Max with Discovery+, which has already led to a questionable future concerning the content now found on both streaming services. At least on the HBO side of things, subscribers were already bracing themselves for the worse, as previous reports warned that HBO Max was about to be gutted regarding job positions, especially with much of its scripted content.
Cancellations of planned projects such as a "Batgirl" movie and the low-key removal of some streaming-exclusive Warner Bros. films have given the feeling that HBO Max is cleaning house by pulling some of its content. And unfortunately, the streaming service doesn't appear to be done with removing content from its catalog. According to Deadline, the latest victims in that regard are dozens of unscripted and animated titles.
Shows that are getting removed include Close Enough and Ellen's Next Great Designer
Per Deadline, as HBO Max continues to make its imminent merge with Discovery+, more room is being created this time with the removal of several animated and unscripted titles. The content is slated to be gone this week. Some of these selections include "Ellen's Next Great Designer" and animated series such as "Close Enough" and "Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs." And just in case we thought that "Sesame Street" would comfortably remain on the service, it's also not safe from removal. HBO Max is also getting rid of "The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo," as well as various specials from the "Sesame Street" series.
Although the list of removed content is heavy with animated and unscripted shows, surprisingly, a couple of series didn't fit those criteria. For instance, besides the children's live-action series, "Detention Adventure," HBO Max is also removing the dramedy series "Generation." The HBO Max original, created by Daniel Barnz and his daughter Zelda and executive produced by Lena Dunham, focuses on Gen Z students at an Orange County school. It only lasted one season before being canceled, despite its many accolades from fans and critics.
Per Deadline, the other content expected to be removed includes: "12 Dates of Christmas," "About Last Night," "Aquaman: King of Atlantis," "Dodo," "Elliott From Earth," "Esme & Roy," "The Fungies!," "Generation Hustle," "Infinity Train," "Little Ellen," "Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart," "Messy Goes to Okido," "Mia's Magic Playground," "Mighty Magiswords," "My Dinner with Herve," "My Mom, Your Dad," "Odo," "OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes," "The Ollie & Moon Show," "Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures," "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness," "Make It Big, Make It Small," "Share," "Squish," "Summer Camp Island," "The Runaway Bunny – Special," "Theodosia," "Tig n' Seek," "Uncle Grandpa," and "Victor and Valentino."