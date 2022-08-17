HBO Max Is Set To Remove Dozens Of Titles, Mostly Unscripted And Animated Properties

Per Deadline, as HBO Max continues to make its imminent merge with Discovery+, more room is being created this time with the removal of several animated and unscripted titles. The content is slated to be gone this week. Some of these selections include "Ellen's Next Great Designer" and animated series such as "Close Enough" and "Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs." And just in case we thought that "Sesame Street" would comfortably remain on the service, it's also not safe from removal. HBO Max is also getting rid of "The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo," as well as various specials from the "Sesame Street" series.

Although the list of removed content is heavy with animated and unscripted shows, surprisingly, a couple of series didn't fit those criteria. For instance, besides the children's live-action series, "Detention Adventure," HBO Max is also removing the dramedy series "Generation." The HBO Max original, created by Daniel Barnz and his daughter Zelda and executive produced by Lena Dunham, focuses on Gen Z students at an Orange County school. It only lasted one season before being canceled, despite its many accolades from fans and critics.

Per Deadline, the other content expected to be removed includes: "12 Dates of Christmas," "About Last Night," "Aquaman: King of Atlantis," "Dodo," "Elliott From Earth," "Esme & Roy," "The Fungies!," "Generation Hustle," "Infinity Train," "Little Ellen," "Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart," "Messy Goes to Okido," "Mia's Magic Playground," "Mighty Magiswords," "My Dinner with Herve," "My Mom, Your Dad," "Odo," "OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes," "The Ollie & Moon Show," "Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures," "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness," "Make It Big, Make It Small," "Share," "Squish," "Summer Camp Island," "The Runaway Bunny – Special," "Theodosia," "Tig n' Seek," "Uncle Grandpa," and "Victor and Valentino."