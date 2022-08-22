House Of The Dragon's Premiere Posted Jaw-Dropping Numbers

When it comes to highly anticipated television shows, HBO's "House of the Dragon" is right at the top of the list. The series serves as a prequel to "Game of Thrones," which consistently pulled in extremely high ratings and became a pop culture phenomenon. The finale for that show, titled "The Iron Throne," pulled in a massive viewing audience of 19.3 million viewers (per CNN), which is an incredible number for a premium cable network. Obviously, this was going to put some serious pressure on "House of the Dragon" to perform well.

Still, the critical and fan reception for the final season of "Game of Thrones" wasn't exactly stellar by any means. "The Iron Throne," which served as the series finale for "Game of Thrones," garnered a not-great 47% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes while Season 8 as a whole hit an underwhelming 33% from viewers. "House of the Dragon," despite its parent show's popularity, was always going to be something of a risk for HBO. Well, it seems as if that risk has paid off — at least for now — as the new prequel series has just posted some truly remarkable viewership numbers for its premiere episode.