This Look At Henry Cavill As A Targaryen Is Truly Incredible

Henry Cavill is someone who is well aware of the "Game of Thrones" and "The Witcher" comparisons that have been floating around the internet for years now, especially when it comes to Geralt of Rivia and the silver-haired Dragonriders of House Targaryen. Well, thanks to legendary fan artist BossLogic, we can actually see what the "Justice League" and "Mission: Impossible -– Fallout" star looks like as a descendant of Valyria, and it's epic.

"I think comparisons are always going to be made and it's fun," Cavill told Entertainment Tonight back in December 2019 at the height of the Targaryen talk and ahead of "The Witcher" Season 1 debut. "It's fine when they're two ends of a spectrum in a fantasy genre," he said. Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that same month, Cavill jokingly told the late-night host, "I modeled myself after Khaleesi. I made people call me Khaleesi or Emilia on set. I want to be Emilia or Khaleesi ... Call me Mother of Dragons."

It's no secret that Cavil is a huge fan of fantasy and fiction — whether it be books, movies, television shows, comics, or video games. BossLogic (aka Kode Abdo) and other popular fan artists have imagined the U.K. native in a number of different franchises and famous forms, including Wolverine and James Bond. But seeing Cavill as a Targaryen may truly be the most incredible.