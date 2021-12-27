The Unfortunate Comparison Fans Are Making Between The Witcher And Game Of Thrones

"The Witcher" has a lot of buzz at the moment, especially now that it's just wrapped its second season and given fans plenty of things to talk about. The fantasy saga has solidified itself as one of Netflix's most popular exports since debuting back in 2019, and it shows no signs of slowing down either. With the third season officially greenlit and a couple of spin-offs on the way, Netflix appears to have a very successful franchise on its hands.

Of course, it's hard to talk about any fantasy series without comparing it to "Game of Thrones." The HBO drama was one of the biggest shows on the planet for the better part of a decade, and its specter still looms large over the realm of shows that feature mythical continents, magic, creatures, bloody battles and the odd bit of sauciness. At this point, it just comes with the territory.

That being said, "The Witcher" and "Game of Thrones" are entirely different shows. The former is arguably more lighthearted than the epic George R. R. Martin adaptation, and most of the action centers around a foul-mouthed lone-wolf protagonist and the small circle of people he associates with, rather than an endlessly sprawling narrative of different characters and dramas. However, some fans of "The Witcher" have spotted some similarities between the two shows — and one of them isn't too popular.