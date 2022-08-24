James Wan Reveals Stunning Aquaman 2 Concept Art

Fresh off the news that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was pushed from its original release date of March 17, 2023, all the way to Christmas Day the same year, director James Wan took to Instagram to share some impressive concept artwork from the sequel.

There's still little known about the story for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" besides that original stars like Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson are back at it. There was also the news that the Batfleck will be making an appearance – a likely surprise for fans as Ben Affleck had been fairly clear that he was done with the Batman role after his part in the upcoming "The Flash," according to an interview with the Herald Sun.

A move all the way to December may at first sound like the studio doesn't have the right amount of faith in the project, especially considering all the changes occurring at Warner Bros. Discovery, including the cancellation of "Batgirl." However, the original "Aquaman" opened around the same time in 2018, being unleashed on December 21, and it stands as the top-grossing DCEU film thus far and the only film in that universe to top $1 billion worldwide, via Box Office Mojo.

Wan sounds excited by the release date change, too, and based on the concept work he's shared, he's planning on expanding Aquaman's underwater world in some big ways.