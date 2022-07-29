Fans Can Hardly Contain Their Excitement Over News Of Ben Affleck's Aquaman 2 Cameo

DC fans, rejoice!

Batman has always been the poster child for the DC Universe, both in the comics and the live-action films. And he's certainly getting a lot of love as of late. He took the box office by storm earlier this year with the reboot, "The Batman." And he's currently in theaters being voiced by Keanu Reeves in "DC League of Super-Pets." As it turns out, the Caped Crusader will have another feature film appearance in the near future, courtesy of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Seemingly confirmed by "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa on Instagram, it appears Ben Affleck will return as the Dark Knight in the forthcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which is set to drop in theaters on March 17, 2023. Affleck initially appeared as Batman in 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," and he would reprise the character in the likes of "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League."

He was set to return as Batman in 2023's "The Flash," but it looks like he'll get one more appearance before then. And fans are stoked to see Batfleck grace their screens yet again.