Fans Can Hardly Contain Their Excitement Over News Of Ben Affleck's Aquaman 2 Cameo
DC fans, rejoice!
Batman has always been the poster child for the DC Universe, both in the comics and the live-action films. And he's certainly getting a lot of love as of late. He took the box office by storm earlier this year with the reboot, "The Batman." And he's currently in theaters being voiced by Keanu Reeves in "DC League of Super-Pets." As it turns out, the Caped Crusader will have another feature film appearance in the near future, courtesy of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
Seemingly confirmed by "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa on Instagram, it appears Ben Affleck will return as the Dark Knight in the forthcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which is set to drop in theaters on March 17, 2023. Affleck initially appeared as Batman in 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," and he would reprise the character in the likes of "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League."
He was set to return as Batman in 2023's "The Flash," but it looks like he'll get one more appearance before then. And fans are stoked to see Batfleck grace their screens yet again.
Fans have nothing but praise for Affleck's Batman
While it's unclear how precisely Batman will factor into "Aquaman 2," fans are hyped. They weren't shy about letting their opinions known that they are down with seeing more Batfleck. Twitter user @SmackNPie couldn't hold back their excitement, writing, "HOLY MOLY!! BATMAN IS SET TO CAMEO IN AQUAMAN 2 AND BEN AFFLECK IS BACK!" Meanwhile, @KevinTalks12 lent praise toward James Wan, the director of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "DO NOT PLAY WITH THIS MAN!!!!!!! JAMES WAN MADE AQUAMAN A BILLION DOLLAR FILM AND BROUGHT BEN AFFLECK BACK AS BATMAN FOR THE SEQUEL!!! GOAT STATUS FOR JAMES WAN!"
For some fans, the only criticism was the way in which the news came out, with some, including @therealsupes, suggesting that it should've been announced at San Diego Comic-Con: "Ben Affleck returning in Aquaman 2 would've been a cool announcement at Comic-Con instead of an IG post." Of course, this was followed up with, "REGARDLESS [I'M] HYPED TO SEE MORE BEN!"
The spot does open up a host of questions about Affleck's future in the DC Extended Universe. Will "The Flash" be his true swan song, or will he continue popping up here and there in future DC projects? With the multiverse at its disposal, anything's possible, and at least fans can enjoy Affleck sticking around the DCEU at least a little while longer.