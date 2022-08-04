Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Fresh Strategy For DC Films Following Batgirl Cancelation

For almost a decade and a half, Disney has found immense success with its Marvel Comics-based projects under the Marvel Studios banner. With films like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Captain Marvel" to Disney+ original shows such as "Loki" and "Moon Knight," they've turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe into an astounding cash cow. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. — now Warner Bros. Discovery — has attempted to get the ball rolling with adaptations of DC Comics properties on screens big and small. However, it has found far less consistent success compared to its contemporary since the dawn of the MCU.

While it has released hits in the form of "Aquaman," "The Batman," and others, misses like "Wonder Woman 1984" and 2017's "Justice League" have made it difficult to win moviegoers over for the long haul. Not to mention, Warner Bros. Discovery's MCU equivalent, the DC Extended Universe, has generally struggled to catch on since it launched in 2013. To make matters worse, controversial moves like the sudden cancelation of HBO Max's "Batgirl" have sent fans into an uproar, dissolving a lot of good faith among DC fans. Therefore, the future of live-action DC Comics films doesn't appear very bright.

Then again, according to those at Warner Bros. Discovery, their DC film slate is due for a shakeup that will hopefully get it back on track.