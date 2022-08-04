Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms That The Flash Movie Is Still Happening

Ezra Miller's long-gestating "The Flash" movie has been the subject of many setbacks and bizarre delays. First, the film saw multiple directors leaving the project before Andy Muschietti took over the job (per The Hollywood Reporter). To make matters worse, the movie was again held back by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused pre-production to be delayed (via Screen Rant). Still, everything eventually got on track, and "The Flash" is scheduled for a 2023 release date, according to Deadline.

However, matters have only gotten more turbulent over the last few months. Miller has been embroiled in several controversies, as outlined by Business Insider, and the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger has led to some uncertainty in regard to DC's future. The highest profile example of this is the company's shocking decision to permanently shelve the nearly finished "Batgirl" movie. This has naturally led to questions over the future of "The Flash" movie as well. However, it seems as if Warner Bros. Discovery has no intention of canceling "The Flash" anytime soon.