Warner Bros. Scrambling To Reassure Some DC Creators That Their Movies Are Safe

As of now, it appears that "Batgirl" wasn't just the first casualty in the process that ends up knocking every single DC domino piece down. In fact, Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly confirmed that multiple upcoming projects are perfectly safe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fortunately, DCEU fans can rejoice, because a whole bunch of upcoming DC movies that will blow you away are safe from cancellation. Zaslav has already more or less confirmed that "Black Adam," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "The Flash" are all on the cards. "We've seen them," he said. "We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better." Perhaps predictably, James Gunn is also perfectly safe with the second season of his HBO Max hit "Peacemaker," as is Todd Phillips with his "Joker: Folie Á Deux." Arguably the most surprising confirmation in the aftermath of the "Batman" cancellation is "Blue Beetle," which is reportedly still going strong.

With the exception of "Peacemaker" Season 2 and the "Joker" sequel, it's worth noting that all of these confirmed projects are slated to drop within a year or so, with "Blue Beetle's" August 18, 2023 release date the farthest of the lot. Thanks to the current turbulence, it's still unknown whether faraway projects like Ta-Nehisi Coates' "Superman" film and "Green Lantern Corps" will ever see the light of day.