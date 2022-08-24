She-Hulk Creators Were Allowed To Use Daredevil Under One Condition

As exciting as it is to see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as the green-tinted attorney at law, She-Hulk, there's one hero that fans are also eager to see turn up in the new Disney+ series. As teased in trailers leading up to the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new lawyer is set to face off against a familiar one with the return of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox.

Following his appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as "a really good lawyer," the finale trailer for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" confirmed that Murdock would finally reemerge as the horn-headed vigilante fans fell in love with during his stint on the Marvel Television series. Like his namesake, the writers of "She-Hulk" made a daring move including the hero of Hell's Kitchen, which director Kat Coiro admitted as one of the show's most exciting elements.

Ensuring that fans should get pumped for Murdock's return in "She-Hulk," Coiro told Entertainment Weekly, "I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite." Even with such a wild sandbox to play around in, though, the devil was in the details regarding Murdock's return. Coiro and the creative team had free rein on how they could incorporate Daredevil, as long as he was dressed correctly for the occasion.