She-Hulk Creators Were Allowed To Use Daredevil Under One Condition
As exciting as it is to see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as the green-tinted attorney at law, She-Hulk, there's one hero that fans are also eager to see turn up in the new Disney+ series. As teased in trailers leading up to the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new lawyer is set to face off against a familiar one with the return of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox.
Following his appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as "a really good lawyer," the finale trailer for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" confirmed that Murdock would finally reemerge as the horn-headed vigilante fans fell in love with during his stint on the Marvel Television series. Like his namesake, the writers of "She-Hulk" made a daring move including the hero of Hell's Kitchen, which director Kat Coiro admitted as one of the show's most exciting elements.
Ensuring that fans should get pumped for Murdock's return in "She-Hulk," Coiro told Entertainment Weekly, "I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite." Even with such a wild sandbox to play around in, though, the devil was in the details regarding Murdock's return. Coiro and the creative team had free rein on how they could incorporate Daredevil, as long as he was dressed correctly for the occasion.
Marvel was set when it came to Daredevil's new suit for She-Hulk
Speaking to Lifehacker, "She-Hulk" writer Jessica Gao revealed the surprising level of creative freedom the team was given when they put in their request for Matt Murdock to take the stand opposite Jennifer Walters. "Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," explained Gao in her effort to expand on the corner of the MCU she'd been given access to. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us."
However, one area that was entirely off limits was the new (but old) take on Daredevil's outfit. "The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit," Gao revealed. "They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like." From what we've seen so far, the mold does match the costume Charlie Cox wore on "Daredevil," but the extra bit of flair comes from the inclusion of yellow, which is a callback to the color combo that debuted in Daredevil's first six issues before he switched to all red (via Marvel Database). Could this flourish suggest we're dealing with a different devil than the one we saw yelling, "I beat you!" in 2018? We'll leave Jen to find that out as "She-Hulk" continues on Disney+.