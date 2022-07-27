Daredevil's Next MCU Appearance Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Marvel Comics' "Man Without Fear" — Daredevil — has walked a long and winding path over the years, first with Ben Affleck in a 2003 standalone movie for the former 20th Century Fox, and then in the Netflix series starring Charlie Cox. Luckily for fans of Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, the revered character eventually found his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it appears that he's going to be featured quite often moving forward.

Cox, of course, played the blind attorney who moonlights as a masked, ninja-skilled vigilante for three seasons of Netflix's "Daredevil" from 2015 to 2018, and in the interim, he joined up with three fellow Marvel superheroes — Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) — for the one-off series "The Defenders" in 2017. But after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019 and Marvel Studios began producing their own television series, fans knew it was only a matter of time before the character became an integral part of the MCU.

Much to "Daredevil" aficionados' delight, Murdock turned up in a cameo appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which finally opened the door to the character's participation in the MCU. Unsurprisingly, it was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con in July (via The Verge) that a "Daredevil" series is on the way for Disney+, with Vincent D'Onofrio joining Cox in the series after his villainous Kingpin made a surprise appearance in "Hawkeye" in 2021.

Unfortunately, it was also revealed that "Daredevil: Born Again" won't be debuting on Disney+ until the spring of 2024. However, since Murdock is an attorney, he will get a chance to make his case on another Disney+ series that is right around the corner.