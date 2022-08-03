Recent Daredevil Reveals Have Us Extra Pumped For Murdock's Return In She-Hulk

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" director Kat Coiro clearly knows that getting Daredevil in the show is a massive ace in the hole, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she was quick to sing the character's praises. Due to the veil of secrets that covers every upcoming MCU project, she was not able to say all that much, but she did reveal some interesting things about Daredevil — and how the character compares to Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk in the show.

"They match each other's wits, is what I can say," the director said about the chemistry between Daredevil and She-Hulk. "I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance, because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite. But I can't tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing and I don't want to get arrested by them."

It's definitely clear that Coiro thinks the MCU Man without Fear will likely be a huge hit. Fans will see whether this assessment is right when "She-Hulk: Attorney of Law" starts airing on Disney+ on August 17.