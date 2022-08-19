How Classic Action-Horror Comedies From The 1980s Influenced J.J. Perry's Practical Effects In Day Shift - Exclusive

Since the trailer for director J.J. Perry's "Day Shift" teases in very large text, "From the guys who taught John Wick how to kick ass," film fans knew going in that there was a good chance there would be some serious Keanu Reeves-like ass-kicking throughout the movie. The bonus, however, is that in addition to the action in "Day Shift," there's also plenty of comedy and horror, as Perry melds all three film genres together to create a fresh, frightening, and fun film experience.

New on Netflix, "Day Shift" stars Jamie Foxx as vampire hunter Bud Jablonski, who uses his pool cleaning business as a front for his real day job. Since Bud is a habitual rule-breaker, though, he's lost his membership in the international union of vampire hunters, which costs him a pretty penny when he cashes in on his non-union endeavors. Incentivized by pressing financial obligations that threaten to break his family apart, Bud finds his way back into the union on a probationary basis, but there's a catch: He's required to let Seth (Dave Franco) — a geeky desk clerk — tag along with him and report all group violations to his boss.

While Perry had the action part of "Day Shift" well-covered and relied on Foxx and Franco to help him with the comedy, the director decided to dig deep into his history as a horror movie fan to help bolster the film's horror element. Interestingly, Perry didn't just rely on the movies as they appeared on the big screen for inspiration — he also took note of the way they were made to help bring "Day Shift" to life.