Day Shift Director J.J. Perry Talks Collaborating With Jamie Foxx And Dave Franco - Exclusive Interview

The collaboration is on the other side of the camera as well. I love how Chad Stahelski is the producer on this picture. Of course, you have a history with Chad with the first couple "John Wick" movies. Was there anything that you learned from Chad working on the "John Wick" films that you brought to the making of "Day Shift"?

We started as stuntmen together back in 1990, and he and I go way back. We go way back. He's one of the first people I met when I got out of the Army. He's a dear friend. He's like a brother. I learned a lot of things about when you believe in something, you got to hold your ground. Listen — the thing about action is you have to whip action. You have to push action. You got to put your foot in it. You got to [say], "Let's go."

With comedy, you got to let that happen. It's like [learning] how to downshift and not have your foot in the throttle all the time, but maybe lift a little bit. You might not have to touch the brake, but you can't just [push it down] ... It's a different animal, and that's something I didn't learn from Chad. I learned that from Paul Feig when I was doing a movie called "Spy." I really paid attention.

Look, Chad and I cut our teeth on the same movies coming up as stuntmen. He's amazing. I learned a lot. I can't put it exactly into words. From watching what he did, I sat through read-throughs with him on "John Wick 2," interviewed department heads, listened to all of that, was a part of all that. When you've done 150 films and 300 episodes of TV, I have a lot of people that have influenced me in things that they've done right and things that they've done wrong. I just paid attention.