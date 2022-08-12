Day Shift's Jamie Foxx Recalls How Pumped He Was With The Overwhelming Reaction To The Trailer - Exclusive

Oscar-winning "Ray" star Jamie Foxx is no doubt familiar with how it feels to have his work embraced by the masses, but that doesn't mean the acclaimed actor is required to hold back his excitement when he witnesses fans breaking out in a frenzy while responding to his upcoming movies.

Luckily for Foxx, fans are already coming out in droves in anticipation of the release of "Day Shift," a new action-horror-comedy that pairs the actor with fellow funnyman Dave Franco. Directed by J.J. Perry, "Day Shift," new on Netflix, stars Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar pool cleaner who uses his business as a front for his high-stakes career, so to speak, as a vampire hunter. But Bud's penchant for breaking the rules got him expelled from the international union of vampire hunters. Since he's not earning union wages, it prevents him from earning a decent enough living to prevent his estranged wife, Jocelyn (Meagan Good), and their daughter, Paige (Zion Broadnax), from moving halfway across the country so they can afford their needs.

Tasked with earning $10,000 over a weekend to help pay for his daughter's medical and school bills, Bud calls on his fellow vampire hunter, Big John (Snoop Dogg), to help him get back into the union on a probationary basis. To keep Bud in check, the union assigns a nebbish desk clerk, Seth (Franco), to follow and report Bud's every move — a daunting task, considering the vampire hunter needs to break all sorts of rules to thwart the ambitions of a seemingly unkillable vampire named Audrey (Karla Souza).

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Foxx and Franco discussed the head-spinning work that went into the making of the action-horror-comedy, including a segment that kicks off the film's hyperkinetic first trailer.