Day Shift's Jamie Foxx And Dave Franco On Raising The Stakes For The New Vampire Action-Comedy - Exclusive Interview

Thanks to the indelible impression left by the haunting 1922 classic "Nosferatu," vampire movies have been an enduring part of cinema. In the film's wake, classics like Bela Lugosi's "Dracula" in 1931, Hammer Films' "Horror of Dracula" starring Christopher Lee in 1958, and "Bram Stoker's Dracula" starring Gary Oldman in 1992 kept raising the stakes for the vampire genre, challenging filmmakers to come up with fresh new storylines.

Now, 100 years after the release of "Nosferatu," "Day Shift" has popped onto the horizon. Directed by J.J. Perry and starring comedy greats Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco, the film puts a decidedly different spin on the vampire tale with unique blend of action, humor, and horror. New on Netflix Friday, August 12, "Day Shift" sees Foxx playing Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar vampire hunter masquerading as a pool cleaner. He's struggling to make ends meet after being ejected from the international vampire hunter's union for breaking too many rules.

Strapped for cash, Bud needs to come up with $10,000 in a single weekend to prevent his wife, Jocelyn (Meagan Good), and their daughter, Paige (Zion Broadnax), from moving away across the country. Thanks to the help of his vampire-hunting colleague Big John (Snoop Dogg), Bud is given a shot to rejoin the union, but with a major caveat: He must allow a meek union representative, Seth (Franco) — who tends to wet himself at the first sign of danger — to follow and report every one of his misdeeds to his boss. But since Bud is facing a showdown with the seemingly invincible vampire Audrey (Karla Souza), Seth is going to have a hard time keeping all of the vampire hunter's rule-breaking ways under wraps.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Foxx and Franco discussed the non-stop fun they had making the film, the mutual respect they have for each other's work, and the willingness to take some lumps by doing their own stunts to give the best performances possible.