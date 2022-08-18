Dave Franco On Why There Had To Be As Much Comedy As Horror In Day Shift - Exclusive

Thanks to his roles in such movie hits as "Now You See Me" and "Neighbors" (and their sequels), as well the acclaimed comedy biopic "The Disaster Artist," Dave Franco's star has risen considerably in recent years. While those projects either emphasized action and-or comedy, Franco has occasionally dipped his toes into the horror genre with turns in the 2011 remake of "Fright Night" and the zombie comedy "Warm Bodies" in 2013.

Franco's latest film, "Day Shift," gives the actor the rare opportunity to play around in action, horror, and comedy simultaneously. New on Netflix, "Day Shift" stars Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a struggling pool cleaner whose real day job is hunting vampires. But since Bud has a penchant for breaking the rules, he was kicked out of the international union of vampire hunters, a group that guarantees he and his colleagues the best pay. Stretched for cash with a pending financial obligation that could break his family apart if not met, Bud is granted one last opportunity to rejoin the union, but with a catch: Seth (Franco), a dweeby union desk clerk, must tag along with him on his hunt for bloodsuckers and report every rule he breaks. That's going to be a major problem, though, since Bud's going to need to pull out all of the stops to take down a seemingly unkillable vampire, Audrey (Karla Souza).

Directed by J.J. Perry and produced by Perry's "John Wick" collaborator and longtime friend Chad Stahelski, "Day Shift" is heavy on the breakneck speed and action associated with the hit Keanu Reeves revenge thrillers. Just as important to the success of the film, though, is its horror and the comedy — the latter of which Franco said he and Foxx put a huge emphasis on during the making of the film.