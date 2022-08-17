Day Shift Director J.J. Perry On How Vital Jamie Foxx And Dave Franco Were As Collaborators — Exclusive

The vampire movie sub-genre just got a big infusion of fresh blood with the release of director J.J. Perry's "Day Shift." New on Netflix, the action-horror-comedy combines the wildly inventive fight stylings of the "John Wick" movies with the physical comedy of the "Evil Dead" films, except the bad guys in "Day Shift" aren't Deadites but malevolent vampires reminiscent of "Bram Stoker's Dracula."

Jamie Foxx stars in "Day Shift" as Bud Jablonski, who seemingly cleans pools for a living but is really a highly skilled vampire hunter. Struggling to keep up his financial obligations to his estranged wife, Jocelyn (Meagan Good), to care for their daughter, Paige (Zion Broadnax), Bud seeks bigger paydays by applying for reinstatement to the international union of vampire hunters. Previously kicked out of the union for continually breaking the rules, Bud is allowed back in on a probationary basis only if he allows a nerdish union rep, Seth (Dave Franco), to tag along on his hunting endeavors. Seth is instructed to report every one of Bud's union violations to his boss, Ralph (Eric Lange), but that's going to be a problem since the vampire hunter is going to have to break a lot of rules to defeat the seemingly invincible bloodsucker Audrey (Karla Souza) and her minions.

A stunt veteran of more than 30 years, Perry was confident that he could handle the action part of "Day Shift" — especially since his longtime friend, collaborator, and "John Wick" trilogy director Chad Stahelski was producing the film. There were other aspects of "Day Shift," though, where Perry admitted he needed some help, and luckily he got what he was looking for once he cast Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.