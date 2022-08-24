The Huge Gamble Andor's Showrunner Knows He's Taking With The Star Wars Community

The "Star Wars" franchise has grown even bigger in the last few years thanks to Disney+, with shows like "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" all exploring different corners of the galaxy far, far, away. Lucasfilm is only just getting started too — there are plenty more live-action projects in the pipeline for the streaming service, including "Ahsoka," "The Acolyte," "Skeleton Crew," and "Lando." But there's also "Andor," which follows Diego Luna's titular spy in the time before "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" as he gets involved with the Rebel Alliance.

Of course, the 2016 movie ends with Cassian Andor and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) sacrificing themselves to steal the plans for the Death Star. But Andor won't be such a selfless hero when the series picks up, as Luna told Total Film: "We find him in a place where he's not aware of how capable he is of transforming or being part of change or executing such a sacrifice, but he is the man that comes out from fighting since he was six years old. He's a very interesting, dark, wounded person. You're not going to believe that he's capable of what he does in 'Rogue One.'"

"Andor" is clearly going to have that same gritty feel that "Rogue One" brought to the franchise, aiming to put the "war" in "Star Wars." But showrunner Tony Gilroy knows that he's taking a big risk with fans in delivering such an ambitious series.