Are We Still Getting A Green Lantern Series At HBO Max?

It's a scary time over at Warner Bros., especially for anyone in the DC Entertainment department. After the shocking cancelation of the very finished "Batgirl" movie, those involved with HBO Max-DC projects wonder if theirs is next. Kevin Smith was working on a "Strange Adventures" adaptation which was canned shortly after the "Batgirl" news. Before the bombshell surrounding the Leslie Grace film landed, Warner Bros. canceled "Wonder Twins," which was set to star KJ Apa and Isabel May.

Warner Bros. will also merge the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming platforms in 2023, marking a significant content shift. This means any and all projects currently in production are on the chopping block. So what does this mean for the "Green Lantern" series that was confirmed in 2020? After "Batgirl," "Wonder Twins," and "Strange Adventures" were given the boot, the series seemed like it would be next. Don't worry, Green Lantern fans; we've got good news.