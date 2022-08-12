Steve-O's Efforts To Bring Bam Margera Back For Jackass 4 Will Surprise You

Although the push for 2000s decade nostalgia is not as widely represented in reboots, retrospectives, and fictional settings in popular entertainment, we can always count on the "Jackass" franchise to deliver. The hilarious antics, difficult stunts, and tasteless frivolity we all remember from its days on MTV all resonate today. "Jackass" has always been a franchise that is never trying to be anything other than a laugh fest, a thrill-seeking sideshow exhibit, and a viewing result that is perfectly captured in its title.

When "Jackass Forever" was announced back in the summer of 2021, the announcement made waves across social media. It would be the first "Jackass" installment without the participation of Ryan Dunn, who tragically passed away in 2011. With the cast so far removed from the last main installment, "Jackass 3D," back in 2010, recapturing what made the franchise such an entertaining guilty pleasure years ago could turn out to be challenging. But with a worldwide box office gross of $80.3 million (via Box Office Mojo) against only a $10 million budget, the "Jackass" franchise still proved popular over 20 years after its heyday.

But apart from a tragic loss between "Jackass 3D" and "Jackass Forever," there was also a noticeable absence from the film.