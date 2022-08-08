Does Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Still Have A Future In The DCEU?

It's a turbulent time for DC fans at the moment, and the recent news that Warner Bros. Discovery has completely shelved the "Batgirl" movie has led many to question what the plan is for the future of the DC Extended Universe. The solo film starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon would've also seen Michael Keaton reprise his role as Batman, with Brendan Fraser as a pyromaniac villain from the comics, Firefly. Unfortunately, it seems like the studio canceled "Batgirl" due to tax purposes. It's a huge shame because it could've been wildly successful — especially with "Ms. Marvel" directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi helming the project.

Since then, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a fresh strategy for its DC films, with CEO David Zaslav announcing that they will implement a 10-year plan for future projects. Hopefully, this is the thing to put DC back in fans' good graces — especially since many are now wondering what's next for some of the biggest names in the cinematic universe. While there have been many conflicting reports over whether Henry Cavill will return to play Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman will next be seen in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and audiences last saw Gal Gadot's Diana Prince in 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984."

Gadot is also gearing up to return for "Wonder Woman 3," telling Forbes in April, "We're talking! We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it's made." But a recent report claims that the Amazonian hero will appear in other movies before her third solo outing.