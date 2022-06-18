Ezra Miller's Future As The Flash Doesn't Look Good Right Now

Ezra Miller has played Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in seven DC Extended Universe films since their debut in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." But given recent allegations involving erratic and disturbing behavior, they may be out of the role quicker than, well, a flash. With the DCEU speedster's first solo feature film still scheduled for release in summer 2023, new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will have to make some critical decisions about the future of the project as well as Miller's involvement in the DCEU.

In March, a few weeks before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was finalized (via Reuters), Variety reported that Warner Bros. delayed "The Flash" from November 2022 to June 2023. It was the latest development in a long string of delays for the Miller-led movie. But buying more time may not be enough, and reshooting "The Flash" could mean a massive financial hit and be tough to sell to a new board of directors.

In mid-June, crisis management expert Tony Freinberg told CNBC, "When you start to have a string of things, that's a worrying pattern. It's worrying about what it says about someone's well-being, and it's worrying about what it says about someone's suitability to be the face of a large Warner Bros. franchise." Freinberg's commentary accurately summarizes the conversation that's been unfolding about Miller's future in the DCEU. Concerns were first raised in March when AP News reported one of Miller's multiple arrests during a trip to Hawaii, prompting Warner Bros. to meet and reportedly mull the situation (via Rolling Stone).

Now, the latest update from sources close to the situation at Warner Bros. provides fresh insight into the likelihood that "The Flash" will be released and Miller's involvement with their nascent solo franchise, as well as the studio.