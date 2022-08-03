Here's Why It Might Actually Make Financial Sense For Warner Bros. To Cancel A Finished Batgirl

The DC Expanded Universe, or DCEU, is the Batman and Superman-led iteration of Warner Bros.'s answer to the behemoth known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the MCU started to take off, the DCEU struggled to keep pace and even rushed out a team-up movie before all of its members received their own standalone film, in stark contrast to the MCU. Even in terms of financial gains, the DCEU lags way behind the MCU, as The Numbers reports that the MCU has a current haul of over $27 billion, while The Numbers has the DCEU at around $5.8 billion.

"Batgirl" was a long-gestating project for the DCEU, and was set to star Leslie Grace as the titular character, J.K. Simmons reprising his role as James Gordon, Brendan Fraser as the fire-starting villain known as Firefly, and of course, Michael Keaton returning as Batman. As reported by Comic Book Resources, Fraser described his character as "a veteran who lost his benefits, so he wants to burn Gotham down. And only Batgirl and Batman can stop him. Or can they?" Unfortunately, the New York Post notes that "Batgirl," despite being nearly finished, has been scrapped entirely by Warner Bros., who will not release the movie in theaters or their streaming service, HBO Max. Why would a company do that to a finished movie, and how does that make any sense?