The Avengers: Infinity War Scene The Russo Brothers Are Still In Awe Of Today
Nearly half a decade after hitting theaters, people are still in awe of "Avengers: Infinity War," with even the Russo Brothers themselves describing in a July 2022 interview how the Marvel epic still manages to blow them away today — especially one scene in particular.
"Sometimes I think about the scale...and I don't know how we're still standing," explained Joe Russo in an episode of the "Notes on a Scene" YouTube series for Vanity Fair. "And how we did all this," the director added.
According to him and his brother Anthony, the most impressive moments of 2018's "Infinity War" for the two filmmakers can be found during the movie's climax and Battle of Wakanda, which featured countless moving parts cinematically. "A sequence like this is impossible because the amount of people required to create a scene like this is in the hundreds, and some of those people are going to be present on your production and some of those people are going to be located on the other side of the planet working in visual effects studios," Anthony said. For their favorite scene, the Russos recalled how they put much effort and inspiration into creating the goosebump-inducing moment for the last act of "Infinity War" while also making it seem as cool and important as possible.
The Russos are still gushing over the 'Wakanda Forever' charge in Battle of Wakanda
According to the Russo Brothers, one of the most awe-inspiring "Avengers: Infinity War" scenes — for them personally — was the Black Panther and Captain America-led charge on Thanos' alien Outriders army during the Battle of Wakanda. "It's one of my favorite shots in the movie," said Joe Russo. "Seeing the scale of the army coming down the hill. Tricky sequence to shoot 'cause we had the Hulk Buster in it." As Anthony Russo puts it, the scene was ultimately a chance for the two filmmakers to show off some of the movie's most impressive costume pieces and CGI during one of its most pivotal moments for both the characters and Earth itself.
"These costumes look amazing, but they are designed to look amazing," Anthony said. "I always felt an immense amount of power in the scene in the sense that Earth's last stand would unfold in Wakanda, this country that had sectioned itself off from the rest of the world and now literally was carrying the fate of the world in its hands." Joe agreed, telling Vanity Fair: "Yeah, it was a resonant experience as filmmakers to execute the scene and even more resonant now."
Marvel's recently announced "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" films are not slated to involve the Russo Brothers, with studio head Kevin Feige confirming the surprising decision with Deadline in July 2022. "They're not connected to it," Feige said of the Phase 6 projects. "They've been very direct about that. We love them, they love us. We want to find something to do together, it's not this." Sources told Deadline that one of the main reasons the Russos won't be returning to Marvel any time soon is because of their scheduled movie lineup with AGBO, the production company that the brothers founded in 2016. There are currently three more projects lined up following the July 22 release of "The Gray Man" on Netflix.