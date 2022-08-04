The Avengers: Infinity War Scene The Russo Brothers Are Still In Awe Of Today

According to the Russo Brothers, one of the most awe-inspiring "Avengers: Infinity War" scenes — for them personally — was the Black Panther and Captain America-led charge on Thanos' alien Outriders army during the Battle of Wakanda. "It's one of my favorite shots in the movie," said Joe Russo. "Seeing the scale of the army coming down the hill. Tricky sequence to shoot 'cause we had the Hulk Buster in it." As Anthony Russo puts it, the scene was ultimately a chance for the two filmmakers to show off some of the movie's most impressive costume pieces and CGI during one of its most pivotal moments for both the characters and Earth itself.

"These costumes look amazing, but they are designed to look amazing," Anthony said. "I always felt an immense amount of power in the scene in the sense that Earth's last stand would unfold in Wakanda, this country that had sectioned itself off from the rest of the world and now literally was carrying the fate of the world in its hands." Joe agreed, telling Vanity Fair: "Yeah, it was a resonant experience as filmmakers to execute the scene and even more resonant now."

Marvel's recently announced "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" films are not slated to involve the Russo Brothers, with studio head Kevin Feige confirming the surprising decision with Deadline in July 2022. "They're not connected to it," Feige said of the Phase 6 projects. "They've been very direct about that. We love them, they love us. We want to find something to do together, it's not this." Sources told Deadline that one of the main reasons the Russos won't be returning to Marvel any time soon is because of their scheduled movie lineup with AGBO, the production company that the brothers founded in 2016. There are currently three more projects lined up following the July 22 release of "The Gray Man" on Netflix.