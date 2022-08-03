Writer John Logan On Directing They/Them And Penning Gladiator, Penny Dreadful, And More – Exclusive Interview

The film wasn't quite what I had expected. I went into it thinking it was a "slasher flick," which it is, but the real horror is what's happening day-to-day at the camp. How did you come up with the idea of setting it at a gay conversion camp?

I wanted to write a queer empowerment movie. I've loved horror movies since I was six, and growing up, I can remember that gay characters were mostly non-existent. If they existed at all, even in coded ways, they were jokes or victims or killers — they were never the hero. I know how much that would have meant to me to see a queer hero in a horror movie, so that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to create some context for that.

I had met some people who had gone through so-called conversion therapy, and they told me about their experiences, which stayed with me. Frequently, those are camps in very isolated areas. It came to me that the isolated camp in the wilderness is the main trope of the slasher movie — and I love slasher movies. I'm very unapologetic about loving slasher movies, and it seemed to me that it was a good setting to wrap around this queer empowerment drama.

As you said, the slasher-movie elements are one part of the horror. That's the jump scares, the suspense, [and] the mass killing, but the real, true horror is the psychological warfare that goes on with those kids to try to get them to deny their queer identities.

Why is Peacock the right place for it?

First of all, Peacock has been amazing from first to last. I'm a first-time director, and Blumhouse and Peacock fully supported me. I needed more rehearsal time because I had never done this before. I needed more shooting time, and they were so generous.

Peacock is a very pro-queer network. They're very open to alternative stories, like "Queer As Folk." They're very open to telling stories that the mainstream might shy away from. A gay empowerment movie set in a conversion camp wouldn't be for everyone, but Peacock was enthusiastic about it from the beginning, I think because it was different. It was unique, and if you look at what Peacock has to offer, there's always a quality of uniqueness, which, to me, is very special and very rare.