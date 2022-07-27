Chris Rock Is Finally Ready To Talk About The Will Smith Slap

Nearly half-a-year later, Chris Rock is finally ready to start talking about the slap heard 'round the world — with him reportedly opening up about his heated Oscars incident with Will Smith during some recent comedy shows. Rock has previously cracked jokes and commented, briefly, on what happened to him that night at the 94th Academy Awards when Smith stormed up on stage and slapped the legendary comedian across the face for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But Rock has yet to go into detail about how it all made him feel — until now.

In the weeks and months after the March 27 incident, the 57-year-old stand-up star and actor tried his best to remain mum on the whole matter. But Rock is still human. During a comedy set in May 2022 at London's Royal Albert Hall, the former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman said: "I'm ok, if anybody was wondering. Got most of my hearing back." Rock added, "Don't expect me to talk about the bulls**t. I'll talk about it at some point — on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive" (via Us Weekly).

Smith has since apologized for his actions, saying his behavior was "unacceptable and inexcusable." But the "Aladdin" and "King Richard" star appears to still be feeling the fallout, with almost no public appearances or posts on social media since March. Rock, meanwhile, appears to have finally come to terms with what happened and is ready to speak about his feelings, with him doing just that during recent comedy shows in New York and New Jersey.