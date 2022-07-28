Take A Guess Why Another Country Is Banning Thor: Love And Thunder

According to Variety, Malaysia's Film Censorship Board (LPF) has decided to cancel the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" in the Southeast Asian country after Disney reportedly refused to make cuts to the film. Sources told the media outlet that the LPF had asked for changes related to the movie's LGBTQ representation — much like they did with "Lightyear" earlier this year due to a same-sex kiss that was featured — but the Mickey Mouse company denied the request. Malaysian theater operator Golden Screen Cinemas, which is the largest theater chain in Malaysia, announced the move on social media late Wednesday, July 28.

"Dear valued customers, please be informed that Disney has updated that Marvel Studios' Thor Love and Thunder' will not be releasing in Malaysia after all," the chain said. "We appreciate your patience and we apologize for any inconvenience caused." In mid-July, theater reps announced that the LPF had postponed the release of "Love and Thunder" and were waiting to hear back from Disney about the edits. The studio giant apparently handed down its decision this week but refused to comment on the situation, per Variety. The move will surely send Malaysia's movie business into even more of a freefall following years of massive losses from COVID-19-related setbacks. Variety reports that the country's theater attendance was 3.72 million for 2021, down from 77 million per year between 2017-2019.

Released on July 8, the "Love and Thunder" backlash and cancellations have ultimately caused audiences and Marvel stars to rally around the "Thor" sequel and shower it with support. "This, this film right here. I love it," tweeted "Daredevil" and "Hawkeye" star Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Kingpin. "Love & Thunder. Absolutely Bonkers, and that's why I love it," wrote "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" star Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez, on her Instagram page. Some people have even called for Disney and Marvel to up the LGBTQ ante in wake of the "Love and Thunder" hate. "Thor Love and Thunder has the most basic surface level LGBTQ allusions in all of Disney," tweeted Jessie Earl. "Screw 'em, give us a full meal. They'll whine the same either way."