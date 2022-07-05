The Critical Response To Thor: Love And Thunder Might Surprise You

Despite the fact that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been a beloved part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade now, his solo ventures have been a mixed bag where critics are concerned. 2011's "Thor," which introduced the character to the MCU, received mostly positive reviews but was not without its detractors. Roger Ebert, for instance, criticized the film as having a weak story, rote dialogue, and underwhelming villains. 2013's "Thor: The Dark World" proved to be even more divisive, and with its 66% critics' score, it was the lowest-rated MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes up until the release of "Eternals."

That all changed with 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok," which saw director Taika Waititi injecting new life into the series. "Ragnarok" presented a Thor story with a much lighter tone than previous installments, and allowed its titular character to have plenty of fun on his action-packed journey across the universe. The film received near-universal acclaim, and it was clear to many that Waititi's unique approach to the character and world marked a high point for the series.

As such, it was entirely unsurprising that Marvel brought Waititi back to direct the next installment in the franchise, "Thor: Love and Thunder." However, if the initial reviews for the film are any indication, it appears that many critics aren't as enamored with Waititi's direction as they were in the previous film.