Why Thousands Of Theaters Could Ban Thor: Love And Thunder
"Thor: Love and Thunder" is finally here, and the film's early box office numbers indicate that it's going to be another financial success story for Marvel and Disney. According to The Numbers, Taika Waititi's follow-up to "Thor: Ragnarok" gave the titular Norse god's solo franchise its biggest opening to date, having made over $300 million as of this writing. This is despite the fact that "Thor: Love and Thunder" has divided critics and fans alike.
However, mixed reviews could be the least of the film's concerns as it continues to roll out in theaters worldwide. While "Thor: Love and Thunder" is shaping up to be an international super hit, the movie looks set to be banned in certain regions that have been profitable for Hollywood blockbusters in recent years. If the movie does indeed face the chopping block in these regions, it will mark yet another Disney release to be banned for the same reason in 2022.
Thor: Love and Thunder could be banned over scenes involving LGBTQ representation
"Thor: Love and Thunder" is the latest Disney release to feature brief moments of LGBTQ representation, which could prevent the movie from being granted a release in China and other territories (via The Hollywood Reporter). The latest Marvel release implies that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is bisexual and Gorg (Taika Waititi) is gay, and industry experts believe that these aspects will be enough to stop the movie from being released in certain regions.
Waititi and Natalie Portman have also been celebrating the LGBTQ aspects of "Thor: Love and Thunder" in recent times. According to The Independent, the pair described the movie as "so gay" and "super gay" at a Q&A. However, they were subsequently criticized by Marvel fans as scenes involving positive LGBTQ representation are few and far between, which is unfortunate considering the film originally included a significant romantic scene involving Valkyrie that was cut, presumably to appease censors (via Yahoo Entertainment).
If the situation follows the same trajectory as "Lightyear," which includes a same-gendered kissing scene, "Thor: Love and Thunder" could also be banned in territories such as the Middle East, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The Disney-Pixar release is currently banned in 14 countries, according to Reuters.