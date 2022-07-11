Why Thousands Of Theaters Could Ban Thor: Love And Thunder

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is the latest Disney release to feature brief moments of LGBTQ representation, which could prevent the movie from being granted a release in China and other territories (via The Hollywood Reporter). The latest Marvel release implies that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is bisexual and Gorg (Taika Waititi) is gay, and industry experts believe that these aspects will be enough to stop the movie from being released in certain regions.

Waititi and Natalie Portman have also been celebrating the LGBTQ aspects of "Thor: Love and Thunder" in recent times. According to The Independent, the pair described the movie as "so gay" and "super gay" at a Q&A. However, they were subsequently criticized by Marvel fans as scenes involving positive LGBTQ representation are few and far between, which is unfortunate considering the film originally included a significant romantic scene involving Valkyrie that was cut, presumably to appease censors (via Yahoo Entertainment).

If the situation follows the same trajectory as "Lightyear," which includes a same-gendered kissing scene, "Thor: Love and Thunder" could also be banned in territories such as the Middle East, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The Disney-Pixar release is currently banned in 14 countries, according to Reuters.