Chris Rock Responds To Will Smith's Oscars Assault With A Surprising Remark

The bizarre 94th Academy Awards ceremony remains in the news almost solely for the strange altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during Rock's presentation of the Best Documentary Feature award. It's hard to imagine anyone on the internet has not heard about what happened or seen the footage of Smith striding on stage to slap Rock in response to Rock's "G.I. Jane" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia. What started as a shocking moment in live television broadcast history has turned into a fairly serious moment for the Academy at large, as the organization conducts a formal review of the incident.

While People Magazine reported that ABC and Academy producers discussed removing Smith from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles after the incident, Smith was allowed to return to his seat. Both he and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared in happy spirits when the show's broadcast resumed: footage taken by The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg showed Smith speaking with Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry, and his publicist during the commercial break. Smith stayed in his seat until he was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award for his performance in "King Richard."

Rock, for his part, has not spoken publicly since he left the stage on Sunday night, but based on what he reportedly said to Oscars crew members and other presenters during his exit, it sounds like he tried to maintain a sense of humor about the situation.