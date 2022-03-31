Have Will Smith And Chris Rock Spoken Since The Oscars?

It's been a few days since "the slap heard around the world" at the 2022 Oscars, and people still don't know whether Chris Rock and Will Smith have spoken since the incident. On Wednesday, March 30, Rock finally gave the public some answers.

"I'm still kinda processing what happened," Rock told a stand-up audience at Boston's Wilbur Theatre, where he was performing as part of his Ego Death World Tour. It was Rock's first public appearance since the Academy Awards, when he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and got slapped by the "King Richard" star as a result.

"At some point, I'll talk about that s***," he said, before starting his first set. At Rock's second show, the legendary actor and comic reportedly revealed whether he and Smith, or anyone else from the actor's camp, had spoken to one another. And the answer might surprise some.